Stacey Abrams Says She Doesn’t Have To Wear A Mask Because She’s A Governor

February 7, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA—Beloved Georgia politician Stacey Abrams was viciously pounced upon by conservative critics after being photographed maskless while she was surrounded by dozens of masked schoolchildren. But the haters quickly walked back their criticisms of the political firebrand after Abrams informed them that she's the Governor and governors don't have to wear masks.

The post Stacey Abrams Says She Doesn’t Have To Wear A Mask Because She’s A Governor appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...