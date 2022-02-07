The Sign of the Cross: It’s History, Meaning and Biblical Basis

SIGN OF THE CROSS By Steve Ray The Sign of the Cross is a ritual gesture by which we confess two important mysteries: the Trinity and the centrality of the Cross. It is the most common and visible means by which we confess our faith. The Sign of the Cross is made by touching the forehead with the fingers of the right hand, then the breast and then the left and right shoulders. The sign was originally placed upon the forehead with the thumb and later extended to the whole upper body. This is not only a personal gesture, as...



