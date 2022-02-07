Tom Brady: ‘You Never Say Never’ on Possible NFL Comeback

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We might not have actually seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL. While the undisputed greatest quarterback of all-time had what amounted to a several-day retirement last week, he is not ruling out an eventual comeback to the league. On his SiriusXM show “Let’s Go!” Brady was asked by co-host Jim Gray about the possibility of returning to football. “[Michael Jordan] came back. Muhammad Ali came back. Mike Tyson came back. So inevitably some quarterback’s going to get hurt or not perform at the level and it’s gonna start in July in training camp. It’s gonna go again...



Read More...