Truckers in Ottawa are WINNING: 50% of police in Ottawa just resigned ! (Seems too good to be true)

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

BREAKING NEWS - Truckers in Ottawa are WINNING..... 50% of police in Ottawa just resigned!! The other 50% are not enforcing orders from Government. yea FREEDOM. Next is for the prime minister soy boy to be ousted.



Read More...