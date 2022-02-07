Unbelievable: Ontario Attorney General files appeal of Bill Whatcott’s acquittal on “hate speech” charges!

On December 10, 2021, after a grueling eight-day trial in Toronto, Judge Robert Goldstein ruled pro-family activist Bill Whatcott was not guilty of “willful promotion of hatred.” That absurd charge centered around a flyer that Bill and others passed out five years earlier at the 2016 Toronto Gay Pride Parade. It contained religious messages and warnings about the health dangers of homosexual sex. But the state insisted that it was “hateful.” ... Two weeks after the judge’s ruling, Mr. Rosen received notice that Ottawa’s Attorney General had filed for an appeal of the acquittal, and was served with the official...



