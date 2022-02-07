US eases Trump-era tariffs on Japanese steel

he United States will ease tariffs on steel imported from Japan, officials announced Monday, in the latest move by President Joe Biden’s administration to resolve trade disputes started under his predecessor Donald Trump. Beginning in April, Japan will be allowed to pay lower duties on exports of up to 1.25 million tons of steel per year to the United States, ending the 25 percent levies Trump imposed in June 2018 on metal imports from the country and others, citing national security concerns. The dispute with Japan was one of a number Trump initiated during his time in office that Biden...



