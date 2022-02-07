The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vermont Plans To Enshrine Legal Abortions Right Up To Birth

February 7, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
VermontA three-year battle in Vermont is coming to a head over Proposal 5, an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine existing Vermont abortion “liberties” to terminate pregnancies up until birth.  Roe v. Wade established “viability” as the determinant of when state governments hold a “compelling” interest to protect children. The current challenge to […]


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x