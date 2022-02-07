Vermont Plans To Enshrine Legal Abortions Right Up To Birth

A three-year battle in Vermont is coming to a head over Proposal 5, an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine existing Vermont abortion “liberties” to terminate pregnancies up until birth. Roe v. Wade established “viability” as the determinant of when state governments hold a “compelling” interest to protect children. The current challenge to […]



Read More...