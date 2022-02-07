The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Virginia Woman Admits Bringing Man to McDonald’s for ‘Last Meal’ Before Executing and Dismembering Him with Ax, Discarding Remains in Trash Bags

February 7, 2022   |   Tags:
A 22-year-old Virginia woman this week admitted to the cold-blooded kidnapping and execution of a 20-year-old man whose body was dismembered and discarded in black trash bags. Bronwyn C. Meeks on Friday formally pleaded guilty to more than 30 criminal charges, including counts of first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, and concealing and defiling a corpse in the death of Dylan D. Whetzel, the Fredericksburg, Va. Free Lance-Star reported. Whetzel’s remains were discovered concealed in four large black garbage bags in a wooded area of Spotsylvania more than a year ago on Feb. 1, 2021. Whetzel had reportedly been shot...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x