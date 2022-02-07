Virginia Woman Admits Bringing Man to McDonald’s for ‘Last Meal’ Before Executing and Dismembering Him with Ax, Discarding Remains in Trash Bags

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A 22-year-old Virginia woman this week admitted to the cold-blooded kidnapping and execution of a 20-year-old man whose body was dismembered and discarded in black trash bags. Bronwyn C. Meeks on Friday formally pleaded guilty to more than 30 criminal charges, including counts of first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, and concealing and defiling a corpse in the death of Dylan D. Whetzel, the Fredericksburg, Va. Free Lance-Star reported. Whetzel’s remains were discovered concealed in four large black garbage bags in a wooded area of Spotsylvania more than a year ago on Feb. 1, 2021. Whetzel had reportedly been shot...



