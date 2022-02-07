‘We Stand With You’: Rumble CEO Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million For His Episodes

February 7, 2022

Rumble offered podcast host Joe Rogan $100 million Monday to leave Spotify as the comedian faces heat from critics over allegedly spreading “misinformation” and recently surfaced comments. In a letter addressed to Rogan, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said the company stands with Rogan. “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” the letter reads. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. “How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four...



