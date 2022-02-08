A Jan. 6 suspect died. The FBI must now prepare for conspiracies.

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Months ago, a man who was featured on the FBI website — and wanted for attacking police at the Capitol during Jan. 6 attacks — died. The FBI must now decide what to do with these photos. Since Jan. 6, the FBI has posted photos of over 500 people on its U.S. Capitol Violence webpage. Over 350 people listed on the page have not been arrested. Several others have been identified online. The website labels people who are currently in jail as “arrest.” The FBI has removed some images from its database of people who have not been arrested in...



Read More...