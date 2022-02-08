Biden administration to fund programs that hand out crack pipes to prevent infection and promote 'racial equity'

February 8, 2022

President Biden's Health and Human Services department is finalizing funding to dole out crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its Harm Reduction Plan. The $30 million grant program will begin doling out money in May to provide funds to nonprofits and local governments to make drug use safer and to advance racial equity. Included in the grant is money to purchase safe smoking kits/supplies. A spokesperson for HHS told the Washington Free Beacon that included in these kits could be pipes for users to smoke substances like crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, or any illicit substance. Handing out...



