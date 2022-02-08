Biden Department of Homeland Security Declares Heightened Terrorism Threat Due to “False and Misleading Narratives” and “Conspiracy

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden Department of Homeland Security is not focused on the record 2 million illegal aliens who crossed the open US southern border in the last 12 months. The Biden DHS is not focused on the 100,000 deaths from overdose last year as illegal drugs were smuggled across the border in record amounts.That’s not an issue. In fact, it’s part of their plan.Instead, the Biden DHS declared a heightened terrorism threat due to “several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified...



