Big Questions Must Have the Right Answers

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There’s a global war taking place, visiting every nation, every state and I believe that we, humans, are on the verge of reordering society for a thousand years, if we can get out of our own way enough to accomplish it. The blitzkrieg warfare of the globalists didn’t work exactly as they had planned. Perhaps the pandemic wasn’t as deadly as they had hoped it would be, or it took too long to manifest and a significant percentage got wise to it early enough to establish resistance. What we do know is that they had to lie to inflate the...



Read More...