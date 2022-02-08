Bombshell: Capitol Police Busted While ILLEGALLY Snooping Through Republican Congressman’s Office . . . Twice

A little known fact about the Capitol Police is that they answer to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Just as the FBI has been doing the bidding of the Biden regime (and before that, the Obama regime) to go after the Democrats’ political opponents, so too does Speaker Pelosi use the Capitol Police to spy on and often intimidate her political opponents.

Congressman Troy Nehls learned this first-hand recently and spoke out about it on Twitter:

Breaking: The @CapitolPolice Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act. Thread On November 20th, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6. Two days later on Monday November 22, 2021 (Thanksgiving week), three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess. Upon discovering a member of my staff, special agents dressed like construction workers began to question him as to the contents of a photograph taken illegally two days earlier.

.@CapitolPolice never informed myself or senior level staff of their investigation and the reasons are clear. They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff. So, why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character? Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of @SpeakerPelosi, the @January6thCmte, and @CapitolPolice leadership about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation.

As the Congressman noted, this is against the law. It’s obvious that they knew this by their incognito disguises. They were hoping to gather intel that could be used to take down as many America First Republicans on Capitol Hill as possible. If Rep. Nehls’ staff hadn’t caught them, there’s no telling what they would have done. How many other members of Congress were “investigated” illegally without their knowledge?

This is not something that should be dismissed as shenanigans. It’s a major breach of trust between Congress and the Capitol Police, but more importantly it represents the increasingly political nature of law enforcement in America.

