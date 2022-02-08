BREAKING Coutts border blocked again after Premier Kenney's announcement

Despite the removal of the province's vaccine passport policy, the truckers gathered at the Coutts, Alberta to Sweetgrass, Montana border crossing are demanding all restrictions be removed Rebel News' Kian Simone is reporting that the Coutts, Alberta border crossing is blockaded again following Premier Jason Kenney's announcement of a three-step reopening plan tonight. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday evening, Premier Kenney outlined how the province would follow a three-step plan to remove public health restrictions, beginning with the Restriction Exemption Program at midnight. Despite the removal of the province's vaccine passport policy, the truckers gathered at the Coutts, Alberta...



