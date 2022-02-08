Canada PM Justin Trudeau Belittles Freedom Convoy: ‘A Few People Shouting and Waving Swastikas’

A visibly agitated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday night belittled members of the Freedom Convoy who have descended on the capital Ottawa in their thousands, claiming “A few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are.” The left-wing Trudeau was addressing an emergency session of Parliament in Ottawa when he went on the attack against opponents of vaccine mandates, adding to previous sneers that characterized trucker protesters and supportive demonstrators as “conspiracy theorist” wearers of “tinfoil hats.”



