Chinese Figure Skater Executes Flawless Performance While Several Laser Dots Dance Around Forehead
BEIJING—NBC’s Olympic coverage of the Men’s Figure Skating event did not disappoint the network’s nearly hundreds of viewers as acclaimed Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang executed a flawless performance while several laser dots danced around on his forehead.
