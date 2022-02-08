Chinese Figure Skater Executes Flawless Performance While Several Laser Dots Dance Around Forehead

February 8, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEIJING—NBC’s Olympic coverage of the Men’s Figure Skating event did not disappoint the network’s nearly hundreds of viewers as acclaimed Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang executed a flawless performance while several laser dots danced around on his forehead.

The post Chinese Figure Skater Executes Flawless Performance While Several Laser Dots Dance Around Forehead appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



