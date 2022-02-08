College Kid Cracks Code To Track Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg's Private Jet Flights

Tracking the private jet movements of billionaires, dealmakers, celebrities, and even politicians has never been easier since 19-year-old Jack Sweeney, the mad genius behind the Twitter account "Elon Musk's Jet," developed tracker bots using publicly sourced air-traffic control data. Sweeney's tracking software is above the rest because it can track jets blocked on popular flight tracking websites, such as FlightAware and FlightRadar24.

Sweeney has moved from tracking the world's richest man, Elon Musk's private jets, to more billionaires, dealmakers, celebrities, and even politicians. He announced Monday night three new tracking bots, including billionaire Mark Cuban (@MCubansJets), Meta's Mark Zuckerburg (@ZuccJet), and real estate mogul Grant Cardone (@CardoneJet). Those who follow the accounts can monitor the private jets of these elites who virtue signal climate change but fly around the world in their polluting jets.

The college kid recently published a list on Twitter of all the bots he has created:

Billionaire Elon Musk (@ElonJet)

Former CEO of Nikola Corporation, Trevor Milton (@TrevorsPlanes)

SpaceX private jets (@SpaceXJet)

Billionaire Jeff Bezos (@BezosJets)

Billionaire Bill Gates (@GatesJets)

Former President Donald Trump (@TrumpJets)

Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk (@KimbalJet)

Private jet movement of celebrities (@CelebJets)

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg (@ZuccJet)

Billionaire Mark Cuban (@MCubansJets)

Real estate mogul Grant Cardone (@CardoneJet)

Sweeney joined CNBC on Tuesday to explain how he tracks private jets.

Sweeney also appears to be expanding into tracking politicians. He asked his followers:

"If you have info on any politicians with their own private jets let me know with tail number. Also I'll be creating a site for other aircraft requests soon!"

Sweeney is exposing virtue-signaling elites who preach about climate change but fly around the world in their private jets (some of which are blocked from public view on FlightAware and FlightRadar24). According to a study published last year in the peer-reviewed journal Global Environmental Change, private jets in 2016 produced about 33.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. That's about 4% of total aviation emissions, equating to as much as the entire nation of Denmark emits per year.

Now a college kid has cracked the code to monitor (all through public data) virtue-signaling elites who fly around in private jets.

Now, the 19-year-old is exposing in real-time the elites' rapidly expanding carbon footprints as they demand the rest of us eat fake meat and insects, use less energy, live in tiny homes, work gig-economy jobs, and forget about reality by joining the metaverse.