Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Eliminating School Mask Mandate February 28

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Connecticut is one of the latest blue states to announce plans to eliminate the statewide school mask mandate, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced on Monday. The Democrat governor announced that he endorses a plan to eliminate the statewide school mask mandate rule on February 28, 2022. From there, decisions on whether children will be forced to wear masks in schools will be determined at the local level.



Read More...