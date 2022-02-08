Epstein-Linked Biden Adviser Quits Suddenly as New Allegations Emerge

February 8, 2022

President Joe Biden’s top science adviser, Eric Lander, has just quit the administration suddenly after a new probe revealed allegations of bullying from subordinates. Lander, who has been linked to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, abruptly resigned Monday evening. His resignation came after an internal White House investigation found that he was bullying staffers. In his resignation letter Lander, who heads the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) within the White House, wrote that he was “devastated” for hurting his colleagues. Lander said: “It is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the...



