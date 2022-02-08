EXCLUSIVE – ELECTION FRAUD ON VIDEO: Maricopa County Election Workers CAUGHT RED-HANDED Deleting “Archived” Files From Server Before Delivery To Auditors

February 8, 2022

The full forensic audit of Maricopa County concluded hundreds of thousands of ballot discrepancies and elections law violations, including the deletion of election files before providing the machines to auditors. The video evidence of this occurrence was redacted from the public report to maintain confidentiality and protect the individuals who deleted the files. Maricopa County officials previously admitted to deleting these files in a Congressional hearing but later walked it back, claiming that the files were “archived.” The Arizona Attorney General is currently conducting a criminal investigation with the full, unredacted report. Today, We The People AZ Alliance released the...



