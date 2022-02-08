EXCLUSIVE: Freedom Convoy truckers say Trudeau and North America’s liberal media are falsely demonizing them as ultra-right-wing crazies. And after spending a week in their midst, the Mail’s reporter can only conclude these [Truncated]

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Angry truckers have lashed out at Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau after members of their convoy protest were arrested and charged with hate crimes during another weekend of unrest in the country's capital city. They have also strongly denied that they have ties to ultra-right-wing groups, insisting they are just 'ordinary truckers.' 'It's intimidation, nothing else,' Freedom Convoy protestor Guy Meister told DailyMail.com on Monday. 'We are just a bunch of hard working truck drivers who are out here protesting the government's covid mandates. We aren't political, we are the working class.' James Doull, 24, a diesel mechanic who is...



