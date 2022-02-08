GM Dips After Morgan Stanley's Jonas Cuts Price Target, Raises Concerns About EV Execution Risk

General Motors shares are down about 3% in pre-market trading today after Morgan Stanley analyst and professional Tesla bull Adam Jonas cut his rating on the name to equal-weight, from overweight.

Jonas' cut to his earnings estimates were the steepest cuts he has made since the beginning of the pandemic, Bloomberg wrote on Tuesday morning.

The Morgan Stanley analyst raised concerns about execution risk to GM's plan to roll out its electric vehicle future, claiming that: “2022 will see new product introductions but we expect a relatively small volume impact.”

And despite having a $1300 target on Tesla, which would represent a P/E of over 200x at current earnings levels, Jonas is able to talk himself out of investing in a forward P/E of just 6.8x for General Motors:

Jonas put a $55 price target on the company, which is actually an increase from his last price target, but far below the consensus estimate average of $76.

Recall, about a week ago, GM reported a decent 4th quarter and record year end results for 2021. The company's pretax profits were $14.3 billion compared with $9.7 billion in 2020, despite dealing with the semiconductor shortage. The company reaffirmed it was on a path to selling only electric vehicles by 2035 and that it would invest $35 billion by 2025 to accelerate the shift.

We also reported just weeks ago that the company could be set to literally "pull the plug" on its Chevy Bolt EV.

"GM announced a $35 billion investment in EVs by 2025, including $4 billion to build electric versions of its best-selling pickups," CNN reported last month. It was worth noting that GM is planning to build those models at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan, the report said.

That plant is currently the home to the GM Bolt and its cousin, the Bolt EUV. The company didn't make any new announcement as to where, if anywhere, Bolt production would continue.

GM spokesperson Dan Flores gave a statement last month that didn't drip with optimism about the Bolt, either: "Production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV will continue during the plant's conversion activities to prepare the facility for production of the Silverado EV and Sierra EV pickups. We are not disclosing any additional information at this time about Bolt EV or Bolt EUV production."

Recall, in September, we noted that after two recalls about fires, GM had finally resorted to telling Bolt owners just not to park their car within 50 feet of another car.