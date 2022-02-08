Hakeem Jeffries Calls RNC A Cult

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

During a House Democrat briefing on Tuesday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) spoke about the RNC. Hakeem Sekou Jeffries is an American politician and attorney who has served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 8th congressional district since 2013. A member of the Democratic Party, he represents a district that covers parts of eastern Brooklyn and southwestern Queens in New York City. Wikipedia Forbes Breaking News video



Read More...