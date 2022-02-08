'IQ of a Garden Pest': Senator Kennedy Blasts Biden's Crack Pipe Giveaway

February 8, 2022

As Townhall reported yesterday, the Biden administration — with taxpayer funding from the American Rescue Plan — is funding grants that can be used to provide clean crack pipes under the guise of the president's "equity" agenda. The plan is, of course, nonsense given the rising number of overdose deaths claiming lives in the United States, a problem compounded by President Biden's open border and soft-on-crime policies. As only he can, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) offered his thoughts on the mind-numbingly absurd program and hints that the Biden administration might approve so-called "safe injection sites" for drug use. "There almost...



