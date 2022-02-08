Jen Psaki Can’t Win

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jen Psaki, whose job it is to reassure the press and the public that the main character in the White House has everything under control, has become a bit of a main character herself. She’s been showing up on podcasts and answering “How I Get It Done” questions in the Cut amid the fallout from her Dec. 6 comment dismissing the idea of mailing Americans free COVID rapid tests. It’s certainly a contrast to the early-days post-Trump heroism ascribed to her by fans who circulated clips of her fending off hostile questioners with hashtags like #PsakiBomb, celebrating how she “destroyed”...



Read More...