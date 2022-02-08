Maryland offers $2M in prizes for getting COVID-19 booster

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maryland is hoping a financial shot in the arm will entice state residents to get a COVID-19 booster. A $2 million lottery would be split between 12 randomly selected adults who had received an additional dose, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Half a million dollars would be awarded to a boosted adult on Feb. 15, followed by ten weekly $50,000 prizes, the Republican said. The one million dollar haul would then be handed out at the end of the promotion.



