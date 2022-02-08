The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

McConnell calls J6 ‘violent insurrection’…

February 8, 2022
Mitch McConnell criticized the Republican National Committee for its censure of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney and broke with their language on Jan. 6, calling it a “violent insurrection.” “It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election. … That’s what it was,” McConnell said.


