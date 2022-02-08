McConnell calls J6 ‘violent insurrection’…

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mitch McConnell criticized the Republican National Committee for its censure of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney and broke with their language on Jan. 6, calling it a “violent insurrection.” “It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election. … That’s what it was,” McConnell said.



Read More...