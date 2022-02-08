Mexico Is Dominant Source of Fentanyl Trafficked Into US, Report Says

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new government report out Tuesday details how opioid trafficking in the United States has changed in recent years, with Mexico now a "dominant source" of the country's fentanyl supply and synthetic opioids rapidly saturating drug markets. In its report, the federal Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking -- a bipartisan group of US lawmakers, experts and officials from federal departments and agencies -- warns that if the US does nothing to change its response to the new challenges, more American lives will be lost. "This is one of our most-pressing national security, law enforcement, and public health challenges, and...



