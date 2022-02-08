Pelosi’s Capitol Cops Tried to Sneak Into GOP Congressman’s Office Dressed as Construction Workers, Illegally Took Photos of Legislative Documents.

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Police are alleged to have illegally entered the office of Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX), photographing confidential legislative products and grilling staff, according to reports. The police – now under formal investigation – stand accused of dressing up as construction workers and attempting another entry just two days later.The stunning, Watergate-style scandal comes after almost a year of warnings that Speaker Pelosi and Democrats in Congress were politicizing the Capitol Police, using them as a Stasi-style enforcement unit against GOP opponents. Reports suggest Capitol Police have built intelligence dossiers on those illegally investigated.



