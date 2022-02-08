The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pelosi’s Capitol Cops Tried to Sneak Into GOP Congressman’s Office Dressed as Construction Workers, Illegally Took Photos of Legislative Documents.

February 8, 2022
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Police are alleged to have illegally entered the office of Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX), photographing confidential legislative products and grilling staff, according to reports. The police – now under formal investigation – stand accused of dressing up as construction workers and attempting another entry just two days later.The stunning, Watergate-style scandal comes after almost a year of warnings that Speaker Pelosi and Democrats in Congress were politicizing the Capitol Police, using them as a Stasi-style enforcement unit against GOP opponents. Reports suggest Capitol Police have built intelligence dossiers on those illegally investigated.


