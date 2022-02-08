Santa Clara County won’t budge just yet on mask mandate, despite state’s announcement

February 8, 2022

Santa Clara County won’t be making any changes to its mask rules for now, despite a decision Monday by the state to loosen its order. During a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said that her office was still reviewing figures before they change any policies. “As you know, we are always seeking to do what we can to be the most protective but also flexible,” said Cody during Tuesday’s meeting in response to a question from Board President Mike Wasserman. “We are looking at our data and where we are in the omicron...



