The Canada trucker protest has become a 'nationwide insurrection', the chair of Ottawa's police board said

February 8, 2022

The "Freedom Convoy" is a "nationwide insurrection," the chair of Ottawa's police board said.Protestors have let off fireworks, blocked roads, and desecrated a war memorial.Protests have erupted in other Canadian cities, too, including Toronto and Hamilton.The disruption that erupted in Ottawa after people gathered to protest Canada's vaccine mandate for truckers has become a "nationwide insurrection," the chair of the city's police board said.The protestors are "terrorizing" and "threatening" the city's residents, Councillor Diane Deans said Saturday at an emergency meeting of the board."Our city is under siege," she said.- ADVERTISEMENT -Canadian truckers first gathered January 28 in Ottawa for...



