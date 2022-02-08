The deadly new world of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies: Introduction to Humanized Mice

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Well folks, I’ve been working on this for several weeks, and it is really hard to figure out where to start. So maybe I should just tell you the ending first: The vast majority of new vaccines and therapeutic drugs need fresh human babies in order to be produced, and you are probably consuming them and don’t even know it. Do I have your attention? It must be said that Satan really knows how to play the long game, which he’s been doing since the Garden, but more recently with the Enlightenment, False Liberty, Freemasonry, and finally Modernism, the direct...



Read More...