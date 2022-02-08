TREVOR BAUER WILL NOT BE CHARGED CRIMINALLY Allegedly Roughed Up Woman During Sex

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Trevor Bauer will NOT face any criminal charges for allegedly punching and choking a woman unconscious during sex, TMZ Sports has learned. We're also told the decision was made in part because of texts messages between the accuser and Bauer ... where she indicated she was looking for rough sex. Remember, 30-year-old Bauer was accused of getting physical with the woman during two sexual encounters in April and May 2021 ... which the alleged victim claimed left her with bumps, bruises, scratches and other injuries. As for Bauer, he's long been adamant he did absolutely nothing wrong ... saying the...



