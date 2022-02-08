Trump Tells Joe Rogan To "Stop Apologizing"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Donald Trump has told Joe Rogan that he needs to “stop apologizing” to the mob trying to get him cancelled over contrived “misinformation” and n-word controversies.

The former president made the comments after Rogan posted a video asserting he wasn’t racist in response to a series of edited together clips over the course of 12 years when he used the n-word.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump stated.

“How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!” he added.

Great Advice For Joe Rogan From President Trump pic.twitter.com/4udd4zmZr3 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 8, 2022

After initially clarifying his response to “misinformation” charges by promising to have more establishment-friendly guests on his show, Rogan issued another semi-apology after musician India Arie posted the n-word montage.

“They take this money that´s built from streaming, and they pay this guy $100 million, but they pay us like .003% of a penny,” the Grammy award winner wrote. “I don´t want to generate money that pays that.”

Rogan responded by saying his use of the word was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to address and apologized for hurting people’s feelings.

Trump is correct – apologizing to a mob which has no interest is forgiveness and is literally trying to destroy you is a big mistake as it only emboldens them.

As we highlighted yesterday, in general Rogan remains defiant and has embraced his role as a symbol for free expression despite the relentless series of regime attacks against him.

* * *

