US Capitol Police Allegedly Broke Into GOP Offices, Took Pictures of Protected Docs

February 8, 2022

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) are under fire after the USCP inspector general opened an investigation into allegations that the department illegally entered the offices of GOP members of Congress, interviewed GOP staffers, and took photos of documents that were protected under congressional rules. In a Twitter thread, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) alleged that his office was one of several GOP offices that had been illegally entered and searched by the USCP. “The Capitol Police Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act,” Nehls opened the thread.



