Whistleblower: ESPN’s a ‘Blatantly Racist’ Workplace Environment

February 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Project Veritas released a new undercover video today recorded within ESPN that revealed what appears to be a workplace environment full of toxic racist tension. The Whistleblower-recorded audio and video show numerous ESPN employees discussing what they see as a toxic, racist workplace environment which directly contradicts the image that ESPN tries to project. In one clip, a black studio operator discusses, “the racial shit that happens in here all the time.” In another clip, a black woman working as an audio communications specialist says “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social...



Read More...