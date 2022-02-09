All Central Coast counties will lift their local mask orders along with state

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Monterey and Santa Cruz counties will follow San Benito County and the state in lifting their local mask orders. Last week, Gov. Newsom announced the state would be lifting its mandate on Feb. 16 after two months of having it in place. The announcement came as cases continue to drop from the winter peak. On Wednesday, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties joined 10 Bay Area counties announcing they would lift their indoor mask mandates on Feb. 16. Under state orders, masks are still required in indoor settings for: Unvaccinated persons K-12 schools/child care Public transportation Health care settings Congregate settings...



Read More...