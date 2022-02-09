Beta testing for Trump Media & Technology Group's 'TRUTH Social' is underway, Full launch by the end of March

February 9, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: The servers for former President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social are up and running and will have the platform fully operational by the expected end-of-quarter launch date, FOX Business has learned. Sources familiar told FOX Business that beta testing for the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) TRUTH Social is also underway, and that the average user in the United States can expect to download the app and create accounts by the end of March. Sources told Fox News that TMTG is not relying on any traditional big tech companies for infrastructure needs, sources said, but rather on its cloud...



