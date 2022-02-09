Biden admin, Dems wage war on US oil and gas industry

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration and Democrats have waged war on the American oil and gas industry, all while Russia expands its oil and gas footprint around the world. Off the bat, resident Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopped leasing on federal lands, and unleashed regulations that have destroyed at least 10,000 good-paying oil and gas jobs. As a member of Congress, it is my duty to inform the public and stand up against flawed regulations that will impede or damage the lives of the American people. With many crises facing the nation like record high gas prices, inflation, and the...



Read More...