BLM Founder Pamela Moses Sent To 6 Years in Prison For Illegally Voting

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

BLM founder Pamela Moses sent to 6 years in Prison for illegally voting. Moses pled guilty in 2015 to felony counts of tampering with evidence and forgery, as well as misdemeanor charges of perjury, stalking, theft under $500, and escape.Prosecution said the creator of the Black Lives Matter branch in Memphis was condemned to six years in imprisonment for fraudulently enrolling to vote in Tennessee. Pamela Moses, a 44-year-old activist, was sentenced to six years and one day in prison on Monday for registering to vote despite being unqualified due to felony charges in 2015, according to Shelby County District...



