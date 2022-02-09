'Boom!' CNN's Avlon Excited By Unlikely Scenario That Could Kick Trump Off Ballot

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Don't look now, but the "Democracy In Peril" channel is breathing heavily about removing "insurrectionists" from the ballot, starting with Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, and then, in the ultimate dream, Donald Trump. Avlon admitted it was a "long ball" to get Cawthorn removed from the ballot. Leftists are trying anyway (note CNN chyron just calling them "Activists.") Then he enthusiastically discussed how this could be used to prevent Trump 2024. Get the rest of the story and view the video here.



Read More...