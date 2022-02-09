CNN 'Doctor': "The Science Has Changed" So Lift COVID Restrictions

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Despite nothing changing at all, CNN’s resident ‘doctor’ Leana Wen claimed this week that “the science has changed” and so COVID restrictions including mask mandates should now be rescinded.

Wen failed to cite any studies or data that shows the science has changed.

Wen, who started to admit some weeks ago that masks don’t work in stopping the spread of COVID, stated that “the decision to wear a mask should shift from a government mandate to an individual choice.”

She added that kids in schools should not be forced to wear masks because it can be harmful and makes it harder for them to learn.

"The science has changed." @DrLeanaWen explains why she supports lifting some pandemic restrictions and thinks the decision to wear a mask should shift from a government mandate to an individual choice. pic.twitter.com/vaiybBBF2b — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 8, 2022

As recently as two months ago, Wen was advocating for the Biden administration to “further restrict the activities of the unvaccinated.”

Wen also previously entrenched a segregated society when she blamed people who hadn’t taken the jab for a COVID-19 “surge” while asserting “we can’t trust the unvaccinated.”

Wen also called for making it “hard for people to remain unvaccinated” by restricting their social freedoms.

She asserted that, “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” claiming that it wasn’t currently difficult (despite the group being demonized and discriminated against on a daily basis).

Wen also previously stated that children returning to school need to be forced to wear industrial grade face masks and should be subjected to weekly COVID tests until they are fully vaccinated.

Suddenly all of this has changed for Wen.

It just happens to coincide with the beginning of election season, and Democrats now moving away from lockdown policies they previously vehemently advocated over fears about being wiped out politically.

[ZH: Glenn Greenwald - as always - succinctly sums up the utter f**king farce of it all]

What fantastic luck that this third camp -- which many people have been long urging: take the pandemic seriously but also take seriously the physical/mental costs of restrictions -- suddenly is declared permissible as polling shows it's vital for the 2022 survival of Dems. https://t.co/3ADl5eRbOY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2022

