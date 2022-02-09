DHS Suggests Those Who Spread “Misleading Narratives” That “Undermine Trust In Government” Are Terrorists

February 9, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday issued a bulletin warning of a heightened terrorism alert in the United States. One of the “key factors” for the heightened threat, which the DHS considers terrorism, is “the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions.” Naturally, this has many …



