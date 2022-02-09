DHS Warns Americans That Dropping COVID Restrictions Might Lead To ‘Acts Of Violence’ By ‘Extremists’

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned Americans on Monday that as COVID-19 restrictions are dropped, there is an increased risk for “acts of violence” such as mass shootings. “The United States Remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several actors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories,” the DHS warned. “As COVID-19 restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence to do so, often with little or no warning,”...



Read More...