EXCLUSIVE: 'It's perfect timing!': Republicans mock Democrats for suddenly 'ditching science for politics' to roll back mandates so they don't get crushed in the midterms – with polls showing Americans are tired of COVID

A handful of Democrat-led states over the past 24 hours have announced plans to drop their mask mandates in the coming weeks, and Republicans are claiming politics are at play. New Jersey, New York, California, Oregon, Connecticut and Delaware have all announced plans to roll back their mask requirements, just within the last day. 'I'd love to see whatever internal polling went around the Democrat Party last week - it's certainly no coincidence that Democrat-run states are dropping mandates as fast as they can!,' Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told DailyMail.com. The Biden administration, however, still recommends indoor masking for schools...



