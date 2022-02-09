Fauci says the US is emerging from 'full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19'

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. is emerging from "the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19," according to the Financial Times. "As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19, which we are certainly heading out of ... decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated. There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus," Fauci said, according to the outlet. "There is no way we are going to eradicate this virus," Fauci...



Read More...