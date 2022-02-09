For the first time a Coptic Christian becomes President of the Supreme Constitutional Court

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Cairo (Agenzia Fides) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has appointed Coptic Christian judge Boulos Fahmy, currently vice-President of the same institution, as President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt. The new President takes over from Judge Said Marei Amr, who resigned for health reasons, Republican decree n° 51 of 2022, signed by President al Sisi, establishes that the new holder of the post will assume full exercise of his functions starting from today, Wednesday, February 9. Boulos Fahmy, 65, is the first Coptic Christian to occupy the top position of the Constitutional Court since its creation. He...



