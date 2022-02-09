Hong Kong reports two Covid related deaths, first since September (1100+ new cases)

Hong Kong reported two deaths in Covid-positive patients, the first fatalities in the city since September, as a record outbreak overwhelms hospitals and testing resources. A 73-year-old man who had received two doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine in September died Tuesday, and an unvaccinated 76-year-old man died on Wednesday, health officials said. Both men had chronic illnesses. Hong Kong is battling to contain an unprecedented outbreak that’s pushed its health system to the brink. The city had managed to live for months with no local transmission due to onerous anti-virus measures -- including flight bans, up to 21 days...



