Hunter Biden Arrives At White House In Fake Mustache And Glasses To Receive Free Crack Pipe
February 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WASHINGTON, D.C.—A few days after the Biden Administration announced its new "Free Government Crack Pipes for Equity" program, the president's son Hunter was seen sneaking around the premises in a false mustache and glasses to see where he could get one for himself.
