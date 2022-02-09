Hunter Biden Arrives At White House In Fake Mustache And Glasses To Receive Free Crack Pipe

February 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A few days after the Biden Administration announced its new "Free Government Crack Pipes for Equity" program, the president's son Hunter was seen sneaking around the premises in a false mustache and glasses to see where he could get one for himself.

